Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands at AED 121.5 bn in seven months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports stood at AED 121.5 bn by the end of the firs seven months pf 2019, according to the figures revealed by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, SCAD, Sunday.

According to SCAD, foreign trade data presented do not cover non-oil exports and imports through ports of the other Emirates in the UAE.

Saudi Arabia comes on top of Abu Dhabi's trade partners with a total amount of AED5.1 bn during July, followed by the US, AED1.18 bn, Kuwait, AED950 million, and then Japan, AED916 million.

At the monthly level, the non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports amounted to about AED7.

48 bn, in imports, AED4.71 bn, in exports, and AED4.755 bn in re-exports.

Manufactures accounted for 77.4 percent of the emirate's total exports, with a total amount of around AED26 bn. F&B exports are valued at AED3.62 bn.

Transport equipment and parts took the lion's share of re-exports during the seven months of the year, AED14.51 bn, followed by consumer goods, AED5.81 bn and production articles, AED5.57 billion.

Manufactures accounted for AED24.82 billion of the emirate's imports followed by transport equipment and parts, AED13.5 billion, production articles, AED8.53 bn and consumer goods, AED5.98 bn.