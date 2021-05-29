UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Offers Free Sinopharm Vaccine Booster Dose To Those Eligible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:45 PM

Abu Dhabi offers free Sinopharm vaccine booster dose to those eligible

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) As part of continuous efforts to protect public health, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is offering a free Sinopharm booster dose to those who received their second dose at least six months ago.

The free booster is available by walk-in at any of the 100+ vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi. To find your nearest vaccination centre, visit doh.gov.ae.

