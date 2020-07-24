UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi On Track To Becoming Completely ‘Go Safe’ Certified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:15 AM

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Safe’ certified

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced its Go Safe certification initiative, which is aimed at elevating and standardising hygiene and cleanliness levels across tourism and retail establishments in the emirate.

The initiative has been successfully rolled out at 146 of Abu Dhabi’s hotels since its launch in June.

Following Louvre Abu Dhabi, being amongst first venues to obtain the certification, the most recent establishments to get the Go Safe certification include Emirates Palace and the St Regis Abu Dhabi, which have been joined by key tourism sites Qasr Al Hosn and Cultural Foundation in earning the new health and safety - focussed certification.

The increase in the number of certified hotels and venues shows Abu Dhabi’s growing preparedness to welcome guests and visitors once more, with these establishments assessed against 313 checkpoints that measure the standard of safety measures implemented.

These measures include the adoption of social distancing courses, checkpoints for temperature screenings, regular disinfection of all operational areas and COVID-19 testing for employees.

"In a short amount of time, Go Safe has successfully become the benchmark for hygiene and safety levels in Abu Dhabi, blazing a trail in setting world-class standards in cleanliness and improved public health," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing, at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"It is inspiring to witness the collective effort put forth by our team and industry partners to effectively implement the guidelines of the programme. 'Go Safe' was created with our consumers’ concerns in mind, to help boost their trust and confidence and allow them to experience the best of Abu Dhabi all whilst feeling safe and reassured."

With more establishments currently undergoing the assessment process, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to get the entire UAE capital Go Safe-certified by the end of August 2020.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi June August 2020 All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

6 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

5 hours ago

Engineering education advancing fast :MAJU Faculty ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.