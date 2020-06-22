Abu Dhabi Pay provides secure, standardised methods of digital payment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Pay, recently launched through the Abu Dhabi Government, TAMM, the Abu Dhabi government services ecosystem is the latest unified digital payment platform for all government services in the emirate.

The platform provides secure and standardised methods of digital payment for all government services across different channels, ensuring customer no longer need to visit government offices or centres in person. The ease and convenience now afforded to customers align with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to improve the quality of life for all members of society and enhance customer experiences.

The seamless integration of Abu Dhabi Pay with the government entities already onboarded represents the beginning of a new era in government services.

Characterised by effectiveness and efficiency, the successful completion of government transactions also marks a qualitative leap towards enhancing the sustainability of digital services throughout Abu Dhabi.

Besides promoting a sustainable future and accelerating economic and social development, Abu Dhabi Pay is also a fundamental pillar of the government work system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the strategy to strengthen the emirate’s regional and international position in the field of digital government.

Through Abu Dhabi Pay, customers will benefit from multiple safe payment options, one-time payments for multi-party services, and unified customer experiences on all government channels. Similarly, government entities will benefit from a unified platform for all channels and support, reducing errors and reliance on staff members.