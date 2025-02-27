Abu Dhabi Pension Fund Launches 'Manarah' Platform To Boost Workforce Management
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) has launched "Manarah", an AI-powered data platform designed to support registered entities in forecasting workforce trends and ensuring compliance with pension laws.
The initiative, which aligns with Innovation Month, reflects ADPF's commitment to digital transformation and developing smart solutions that enhance pension services in Abu Dhabi.
The platform features advanced AI-driven analytical tools that help entities manage employee data, particularly their insurance status.
It provides real-time insights into key workforce indicators, including the number of active members, current and projected pension trends, and registration and service termination rates to develop informed workforce strategies.
Manarah delivers instant compliance tracking, enabling entities to monitor key obligations such as contribution payments, employee registration, and service termination.
The platform also allows entities to track their requests with ADPF in real-time, eliminating the need for direct communication and significantly reducing processing time and effort.
The fund plans to expand training on Manarah to all registered entities in the coming phase, ensuring widespread adoption and optimal platform utilisation.
Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of Pension Affairs at ADPF, reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to developing innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of pension services in Abu Dhabi. He emphasised that "Manarah" marks a significant milestone in strengthening engagement with leadership and specialists across entities.
