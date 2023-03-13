Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dhabi Contact Centre channels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has succeeded in ranking as the top entity among other government authorities in the emirate using Abu Dhabi Contact Centre channels.

The fund topped the best achievement and customer satisfaction indicators, in the category of authorities that receive more than 15,000 cases and transactions annually, through the government joint customer relationship management system, according to the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority report of 2022.

The fund’s efforts towards providing distinctive customer services resulted in achieving advanced performance indicators, as it scored 100 percent in five indicators, namely, Acceptance Indicator, Classification Index, Index of Deadline Adherence in Closing Cases, Responses Accuracy Index, and Pending Cases Index, while the percentage of customer satisfaction from closed cases reached 81 percent.

The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund provides its services to customers across various categories through several channels, of which the most important is the Abu Dhabi Contact Centre, which aims to enhance joint government work efforts, in addition to its digital services through the Abu Dhabi unified government services platform TAMM, through which the fund provides its services to civil and military pensioners and active members.

The fund also provides services to entities and self-employees, through its official website, in addition to its different channels to answer customers’ inquiries, including the e-chat service on the "Ask Rashid" website, and the Fund’s official accounts on social media.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General for Pension Affairs at Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, affirmed that the fund’s ranking first place in the channels of the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre adds to its record of achievements over the past years, stressing that the achievement came because of the team’s utmost efforts, and eagerness to compete and top the list of government service providers in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hammadi added, "The fund’s topping of Abu Dhabi Contact Centre channels reflects the professionalism of the Customer Support Team in dealing with customers’ inquiries and observations in a timely and accurate manner. We consider this new achievement an outcome of the team’s collective efforts, as it has been accomplished in cooperation with various related divisions in the fund, as per the approved internal indicators.”

Al Hammadi highlighted that the fund strives to enhance the experience of customers in receiving pension services, by setting clear indicators that ensure accuracy and speed in dealing with customers’ cases to raise their satisfaction rate, stressing that the fund will continue its efforts to improve the services it provides to customers of all categories.