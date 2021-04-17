Abu Dhabi Pension, Housing Authority enable military pensioners to automatically submit exemption from home loans repayment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced the completion of an electronic linkage involving both authorities, to enable low-income military pensioners to automatically submit exemptions from home loans payments.

The announcement came in continuation of the joint efforts and cooperation between the Authority and the Fund to support the pensioners with low income as well as ensuring the facilitation of governmental transactions and procedures for the various categories pensioners. The Fund confirmed that this procedure came within its keenness to unify the experience of civilian and military pensioners in taking advantage of all its provided benefits and services, and to improve the services provided to the military retirement sector after its transfer to the Fund.

The Fund indicated that after activating the linkage process, the military pensioner wishing to obtain an exemption from housing loans payment shall not bear the burden of applying directly to the Authority, as the Fund will submit the request "automatically" on his behalf, by submitting his data through the electronic linkage of data and information between the two parties if his pension does not exceed (AED 20,000), provided that the Authority, in its turn, discuss the entitlement procedures for the exemption directly, by examining the requests to indicate the military pensioner entitlement in accordance with the defined conditions.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, confirmed that the cooperation between the Fund and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority comes within the framework of implementing the Abu Dhabi Government's directives for joint government work to improve the services provided to the citizens and support all the categories of pensioners. He pointed out the Fund’s keenness to provide all means of support to the military pensioners and ensuring that they benefit from all the benefits and services provided by the Fund, as part of the unification of the services and benefits provision mechanism for all the categories of pensioners in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Hammadi said: "The service provision to automatically request the exemption from housing loans payment for the military pensioners with limited income comes as a first step within the Fund’s plan to improve the services provided to the military retirement services sector after its transfer to the Fund, especially as the coming period will witness comprehensive improvement measures at all levels.

Moreover, he noted that the Fund is currently working on setting a new development strategy for this sector in accordance with the latest and highest international standards in the field of retirement services, which will positively affect the type and quality of the provided service.

On the other hand, Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Director General of the Authority, said: "The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is keen to cooperate and coordinate with all the authorities and partners to provide distinctive services to customers in a way that achieves comfort and ease for them to obtain and benefit from the services provided to them and to shorten the time of requesting the services". He stated that the Authority affirms its continuous cooperation with the Fund to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, in addition to meeting, achieving and contributing to the implementation of the noble directives and ensures the provision of all the facilities, which achieve the social and family stability for the military pensioners registered with the Fund. Moreover, he stressed that Authority is always keen to launch the initiatives and programs that are concerned with promoting a decent life as well as the family and social stability for the citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al-Muhairbi added, "The electronic linkage comes as a continuation of the Authority’s approach to work and cooperate with the Fund to provide the necessary support to the military pensioners and meet their needs and create their happiness. In addition, the Authority is intensively working on facilitating and developing to shorten the customer’s journey in requesting services without any difficulties. The service shall enable the citizen to have an exemption from paying the housing loan or the remaining amount, upon referral to retirement, in accordance with the relevant legislations, and after studying the citizen’s financial solvency.

The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced for the first time in June of last year, the provision of a service to exempt civilian pensioners, whose pensions do not exceed AED20,000, automatically from housing loans.