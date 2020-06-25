UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Places Top Priority To Workers' Rights During COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers' rights during COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th June 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, in cooperation with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, has implemented programmes to ensure the protection of workers’ rights, and their health and safety during the health crisis, in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership These programmes include ensuring a safe working environment that adheres to all precautionary measures, continuous monitoring of their affairs to ensure their wellbeing, providing free COVID-19 tests and treatment, providing housing and food, and ensuring payment of their wages and all dues.

The Committee also organised awareness campaigns in several languages about COVID-19 and the means of prevention. It also arranged return journeys for more than 180,000 workers after ensuring that they are in good health and that all their rights are fulfilled.

"The wise leadership issued clear directives on protecting the workers' rights. During the past years, all arrangements were made to ensure that the workers' rights are protected and the regulatory frameworks are constantly improved," the Committee said.

"This reflects the Emirate's commitment to protecting the workers and treating them with dignity, respect and impartially," it added.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi June 2020 All Housing

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

1 hour ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

2 hours ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.