Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers' rights during COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th June 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, in cooperation with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, has implemented programmes to ensure the protection of workers’ rights, and their health and safety during the health crisis, in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership These programmes include ensuring a safe working environment that adheres to all precautionary measures, continuous monitoring of their affairs to ensure their wellbeing, providing free COVID-19 tests and treatment, providing housing and food, and ensuring payment of their wages and all dues.

The Committee also organised awareness campaigns in several languages about COVID-19 and the means of prevention. It also arranged return journeys for more than 180,000 workers after ensuring that they are in good health and that all their rights are fulfilled.

"The wise leadership issued clear directives on protecting the workers' rights. During the past years, all arrangements were made to ensure that the workers' rights are protected and the regulatory frameworks are constantly improved," the Committee said.

"This reflects the Emirate's commitment to protecting the workers and treating them with dignity, respect and impartially," it added.