Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energy sector: DoE Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has said hat encouraging investment in the energy sector is one of the department’s strategic priorities.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Marar said that the department has adopted a series of measures during the coronavirus crisis that has ensured the sector’s business continuity, through providing AED5 billion to support the water and electricity sector.

The department’s efforts also included the decision of not suspending electricity and water services for individuals incapable of paying their bills, he stated, adding that the department is currently considering several relevant decisions and procedures.

There are many related projects underway in the emirate, he further added, noting that Abu Dhabi plans to establish the Al Dhafra Solar PV plant, which will have a capacity of two gigawatts, as well as the Taweelah desalination plant with a capacity of 200 million gallons.

The department has implemented all appropriate health and safety measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, Al Marar further said, affirming that it is capable of fulfilling the needs of everyone in terms of water and electricity. The daily water production capacity of nine local desalination plants is around 1.2 billion cubic metres per annum or 3.3 million cubic metres per day, he noted.

He also pointed out that in the first half of 2020, around 587 million cubic metres of water was produced, equivalent to 129,164 million gallons.

Regarding electricity, Al Marar explained that the sector’s production capacity is 16,600 megawatts from 12 power stations, adding that in the first half of 2020, production was 37,838 gigawatts per hour.

He also pointed out that the emirate’s wastewater treatment capacity is about 1,330 mega-litres per day from 39 wastewater treatment plants, which treated 162 million cubic metres of wastewater in the first half of 2020.

Technology and digital transformation play a pivotal role in developing the emirate’s energy services and improving efficiency in electricity generation, water desalination and wastewater treatment, he further said, stressing that the department has a strong digital infrastructure that facilitates the provision of 105 digital government services.

The operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a key Emirati achievement, reflecting the vision of the UAE’s leadership. It will achieve the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 by adding nuclear energy in the energy mix by six percent and generating around 5.6 gigawatts per annum to the electricity production capacity when fully operational, and is a key step to achieving sustainability by protecting the environment and reducing emissions, he said in conclusion.