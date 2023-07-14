Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi International Airport, has launched the Virtual Check-in Scenario initiative at Al Karamah Training Institute to provide comprehensive training for People of Determination, equipping them with the necessary skills for a seamless passenger journey at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The initiative was launched at Al Karamah Training Institute by Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Saif Bin Zayed academy for Police and Security Sciences, Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Under-Secretary, and Brigadier Hamid Saeed Al Afreet, Deputy Director of Security and Ports Affairs Sector at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

The initiative aims to educate and train autistic People of Determination on how to utilise smart gates at Abu Dhabi International Airport and to complete check-in and inspection procedures seamlessly.

Developed by the Virtual Training Centre at Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, the comprehensive virtual training focused on various airport procedures, including passport verification at smart gates, passport control desk and inspection process.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, emphasised the police leadership’s commitment to collaborate with partners in supporting meaningful community initiatives that achieve common aspirations, working tirelessly to support the UAE's journey to becoming a global role model in embracing and empowering People of Determination, along with enhancing their integration opportunities at all levels.

The initiative enables People of Determination to perform various tasks and facilitate their integration into society by leveraging the latest educational technologies.

ADEK's Under-Secretary emphasised ADEK's dedication to providing education, training, and development opportunities for all students, including People of Determination. Al Mheiri also highlighted the importance of developing inclusive educational environment that equips students of determination with the skills and experiences necessary for independent and active participation in their communities.

Al Mheiri said, “Al Karamah Training Institute reflects ADEK's vision and unwavering commitment to help our students of determination fulfill their full potential. We are dedicated to equipping them with practical life skills that serve their interests, including technology, agriculture, hospitality, media, arts and more. We want to empower them to play an active role in society upon graduation.”