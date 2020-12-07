Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for automated detection of traffic violations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th December 2020 (WAM) - As part of its continuous efforts to lead the Abu Dhabi Government’s digital future, the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, DGS, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, has announced that it has completed development of its model for traffic safety and road accident reduction, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police, as the two Departments have launched the ‘VAST’ system for automated detection of seat belt and mobile phone violations, which will come into effect as of 1st January, 2021.

The ‘VAST’ (Vehicular Attention and Safety Tracker) system, aims to preserve the safety of drivers, passengers and all road users, as well as raising awareness and educating the community on the importance of following safe driving practices, as part of efforts to lead the digital future of the Abu Dhabi Government and enable an innovative and effective digital government.