ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Abu Dhabi Police has announced a ban on trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi for New Year. This includes Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Section Bridge.

General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate for the Central Operations Sector, explained that the ban will be implemented from 7 am on Saturday, 31st December 2022, until 7 am on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

Al-Balushi added that specialised cleaning and logistical support vehicles are excluded from the ban.

He pointed out that smart systems will be used in order to provide more traffic control during this period.