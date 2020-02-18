UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Buildings Receive AED808 Million Overhaul

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 12:45 PM

The Abu Dhabi General Services Company 'Musanada' has revealed that work is progressing on schedule on 15 projects that will expand Abu Dhabi Police's network and renovate some of its existing buildings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company 'Musanada' has revealed that work is progressing on schedule on 15 projects that will expand Abu Dhabi Police's network and renovate some of its existing buildings.

The company announced in a statement that the AED808 million projects include the construction of three civil defence centres, three police stations, and the upgrade of Al Wathba Prison.

The buildings will meet international modern building standards in terms of 'smart' criteria, being environmentally-friendly and energy-saving, Musanada added.

Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, ADP, said the plans are part of efforts to provide high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of the public, help improve performance, and enhance safety and security in the community. It added that the new buildings will provide an "appropriate environment for employees that promotes creativity and excellence," and that "sustainable applications through thermally-insolated, easy to cool buildings" will be deployed to reduce energy consumption and provide natural ventilation and lighting.

One of the projects is the construction of the Al Falah Police Station. The station, which cost AED34.4 million to build, is 83 percent complete and will cover an area of 6,000 square metres.

The company added that works on the AED47.8 million Al Mirfa Police Station, built on an area of 7,525 square metres, is 99 percent complete. The construction of the Al Saadiyat Police Station at a total cost of AED1.8 is also almost complete.

Musanada is also building civil defence centres at the Al Falah region at an estimated cost of AED20.1 million, and another at Qasr Al Bahar and Al Tawayya, respectively.

Having completed all associated works, the company said it has handed over the Abu Dhabi Central Morgue project constructed at a cost of AED124 million.

Furthermore, completion of works on Phase 1 of the AED163 million Al Wathba Prison development project, spanning an area of 23,000 square metres, currently stands at around 39 percent.

