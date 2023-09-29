Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief Meets Commissioner Of Israeli National Police

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissioner of Israeli National Police

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) – Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, met Commissioner of the Israeli National Police, General Yaakov Shabtai, at in the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters premises.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of police and security issues.

