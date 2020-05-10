UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Conduct Campaign To Disinfect COVID-19 Ambulances, Non-emergency Transport Vehicles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Police conduct campaign to disinfect COVID-19 ambulances, non-emergency transport vehicles

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2020 (WAM) - The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear administration of the Abu Dhabi Police has carried out the disinfection of 48,383 ambulances and non-emergency vehicles transporting COVID-19 patients.

The process is taking place at the screening centre set up by the Abu Dhabi Police behind Al Mafraq Hospital, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The initiative aims to ensure that all vehicles transporting patients, either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, remain safe for use, in order to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The people operating the vehicles and assisting those infected with the virus have also been disinfected, in order to ensure their safety and well-being.

