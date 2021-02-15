Abu Dhabi Police conducted 1,053 aerial sorties in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) Aviation Department conducted 1,053 aerial sorties in Abu Dhabi in 2020, including 377 police operations, 395 exercise sorties, 110 ambulance operations, 169 sorties for other missions, and two sorties for photography purposes.

Brigadier Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Baloushi, Director of the ADP Aviation Department, highlighted the department’s urgency to respond to humanitarian calls and arrive at reported locations as fast as possible, to rescue lives and provide humanitarian support in difficult-to-reach areas, whether on land or sea, through its aerial fleet equipped with the latest equipment and manned by pilots and medical staff that are highly trained in line with international standards.

He also pointed out that the department organised several training courses, including 31 flight simulation courses benefitting 62 pilots, seven transformative courses benefitting seven pilots, a regular flight dispatch recurrent training course for five operations officers, a transformative aviation course on an AW-139 aircraft, another transformative aviation course on an AB-412 aircraft, and a refresher course on an AB-412 aircraft.