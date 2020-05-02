UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Continues Awareness Campaign To Promote Safety Among Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to promote safety among workers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2020 (WAM) - The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police continued its anti-coronavirus awareness campaign in the emirate's industrial areas.

The campaign aims to distribute facemasks among workers in their workplaces and accommodation camps and to boost their awareness of the precautionary measures against the virus, including proper wearing of facemasks and gloves and adhering to social distancing protocols.

In a report released today to mark the International Labour Day, the GHQ of Abu Dhabi Police said the campaign emanates from the UAE's approach of proactively cooperating with the international community to protect the rights of labourers and to ensure that they enjoy fair treatment in the areas of recruitment, pay, accommodation, health, safety and security.

In 2019, Abu Dhabi Police carried out a number of sport activities at the labour cities and conducted awareness sessions in various languages to thousands of workers on legal, traffic and security issues.

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi Traffic May 2019 2020 From Labour

Recent Stories

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

17 minutes ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

17 minutes ago

US to Use Air National Guard for Reconnaissance Su ..

8 minutes ago

UK Government Says Met Target of 100,000 COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

First US Launch of Astronauts in Decades Can Boost ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.