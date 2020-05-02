Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to promote safety among workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2020 (WAM) - The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police continued its anti-coronavirus awareness campaign in the emirate's industrial areas.

The campaign aims to distribute facemasks among workers in their workplaces and accommodation camps and to boost their awareness of the precautionary measures against the virus, including proper wearing of facemasks and gloves and adhering to social distancing protocols.

In a report released today to mark the International Labour Day, the GHQ of Abu Dhabi Police said the campaign emanates from the UAE's approach of proactively cooperating with the international community to protect the rights of labourers and to ensure that they enjoy fair treatment in the areas of recruitment, pay, accommodation, health, safety and security.

In 2019, Abu Dhabi Police carried out a number of sport activities at the labour cities and conducted awareness sessions in various languages to thousands of workers on legal, traffic and security issues.