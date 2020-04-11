Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal protective supplies in select areas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police have deployed facemasks and personal protective supplies among residents of a number of areas in Abu Dhabi, including Musaffah, Al Mafraq and Al Shawamekh in addition to Al Ain City, as part of the "For Your Safety" Campaign.

The police patrol officers advised the public to comply with the precautionary measures taken by the country and the directives issued by competent departments to avoid COVID-19, including social distancing protocols, frequent hand-washing and steering clear of mass gatherings and large community events.

Within the same context, Abu Dhabi Police today carried out an anti-coronavirus awareness campaign in the industrial areas of Al Ain City.

Captain Mohamed Musabah Al Saadi, of Abu Dhabi Police, said, "The campaign aims to distribute facemasks among workers in their workplaces and accommodation camps and to boost their awareness of the precautionary measures against the virus, including proper wearing of facemasks and gloves and adhering to social distancing protocols."

Tens of thousands of construction workers are benefitting from the campaign in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain City.