‎‏Abu Dhabi Police emphasise solidarity with NYPD

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) ‎‏Abu Dhabi Police took to social media today to declare its solidarity with the New York Police Department, NYPD, as a number of its members have been infected with the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Police reiterated its keen interest in strengthening ties of strong joint partnership, expressing its hope that all the efforts to end this global crisis will soon be successful.