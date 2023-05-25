UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Police Employees Receive Accreditation From International Federation Of Inventors' Associations For Smart Helmet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Four Abu Dhabi Police employees have received accreditation from the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) for inventing a smart helmet that analyses brain signals, concentration patterns and uses AI algorithms to help improve the concentration levels of officers.

Major Ahmed Obeid Al Obaidly, Deputy Director of the Department of Innovation and Future Foresight at Abu Dhabi Police, said, “Our participation in this event comes in line with Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy to enhance institutional excellence, encourage creativity and innovation, and ensure readiness for the future.

“The smart helmet invented by Abu Dhabi Police stuff is a wearable electronic device that helps police personnel to improve their concentration levels. It is also able to analyse brain signals, concentration patterns and use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to send recommendations to improve concentration levels.

The device supports the development of training initiatives, increasing productivity and enhances police performance. The helmet provides accurate readings, easy to operate, and works in high efficiency, privacy and security.”

The accreditation has been received during the Department of Innovation and Future Foresight at Abu Dhabi Police’s participation in the 48th edition of Geneva International Invention Fair, known as the most prestigious inventions exhibition in the world, with the participation of around 1,000 inventors from 45 countries.

The accreditation from the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) brings the total number of Abu Dhabi Police employees’ internationally accredited inventors to seven and contributes to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem.

