Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Police Enforce Comprehensive Security Plan For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebrations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 28th December, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Police have developed a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety and security of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the emirate, in collaboration with strategic partners. The plan aims to facilitate smooth traffic flow and minimise congestion.

Major General Ahmed Saif Bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Director of Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters explained that Abu Dhabi Police have developed a joint security plan to safeguard tourist areas, commercial centres, and traffic during the New Year celebrations, guaranteeing the safety and well-being of the public.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate within the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police has affirmed its readiness to enhance road safety by taking necessary precautions and measures. They urged road users to remain vigilant, adhere to traffic laws and speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

The Directorate warned against uncivilised behaviours, including using party sprays, reckless driving, and excessive noise. They called upon the public to comply with guidelines and advice aimed at ensuring safety and creating a positive atmosphere for the New Year celebrations, reflecting positively on the nation.

In the meantime, the Command and Control Centre within the Central Operations Sector has completed its preparations for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Brigadier General Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari, Director of Operations Department at the Central Operations Sector, stated that Abu Dhabi Police have equipped its operation room with cutting-edge technology and highly trained personnel.

In case of an emergency, members of the community are urged to contact the Central Operations Room immediately by dialing 999, he added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Mobile Abu Dhabi Vehicles Road Traffic December

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security pl ..

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..

5 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

2 hours ago
 UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' b ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to ..

‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29

3 hours ago
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal ..

Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital

3 hours ago
 King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in buil ..

King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza

Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza

3 hours ago
 37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacre ..

37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terro ..

Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East