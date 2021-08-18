UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Police Fines 170 Motorists For Littering On Roads

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Police fines 170 motorists for littering on roads

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police has stated that it has fined 170 motorists for throwing trash across roads and public utilities during the first half of 2021.

Abu Dhabi Police have called upon all motorists to keep the environment clean and dispose the trash in designated places.

According to Article (71) of the Traffic Law, the fine for throwing trash on the streets while driving is AED 1,000 along with 6 black points on the driver's license.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Driver Fine Traffic UAE Dirham All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Ta ..

Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Taliban promise peace

34 minutes ago
 Jimenez never feared career was over despite horri ..

Jimenez never feared career was over despite horrific injury

4 minutes ago
 British Gymnastics chief 'deeply sorry' after abus ..

British Gymnastics chief 'deeply sorry' after abuse claim

4 minutes ago
 'Highly hypocritical' of India to comment on minor ..

'Highly hypocritical' of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: FO

4 minutes ago
 Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest G ..

Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest Ghani for Treason

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.