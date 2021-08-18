Abu Dhabi Police fines 170 motorists for littering on roads

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police has stated that it has fined 170 motorists for throwing trash across roads and public utilities during the first half of 2021.

Abu Dhabi Police have called upon all motorists to keep the environment clean and dispose the trash in designated places.

According to Article (71) of the Traffic Law, the fine for throwing trash on the streets while driving is AED 1,000 along with 6 black points on the driver's license.