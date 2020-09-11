UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Following Relevant Precautionary Protocols To Ensure Safety Of Inmates In Punitive, Correctional Establishments: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Police following relevant precautionary protocols to ensure safety of inmates in punitive, correctional establishments: Official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th September 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Police are taking all necessary precautionary and preventive measures to ensure that all the inmates of the Emirate's punitive and correctional establishments are safe from the COVID-19 by following all the protocols recommended by the World Health Organisation, according to a statement by the Punitive and Correctional Establishments Department at Abu Dhabi Police.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the efforts made to mitigate the impact of the pandemic through several initiatives, including "Moeen" system, which enables prisoners to register, in one touch, all their requests and get to know the daily schedule of activities, meals, medical examination dates, etc.

The directorate is also freeing up more spaces within the prisons to prevent faster maximum capacity, and commit infected prisoners to e-monitoring instead of pretrial detention pending full recovery, he said, adding that a number of inmates had been pardoned and flown back home from the UAE.

