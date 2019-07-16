UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Help 52 Omani Pilgrims Involved In Bus Crash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved in bus crash

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2019 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Police has provided support to pilgrims from Oman whose bus crashed into metal barriers on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed highway in Abu Dhabi this morning while travelling from Makkah to Oman after performing Umrah.

Colonel Mohammad Salem Al Shehhi, Director of Traffic and Patrols at the Abu Dhabi Police, said that all the passengers were safe, and were provided with shelter, food and drinks, as alternative transportation was being arranged.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Oman Traffic Salem Makkah July 2019 All From

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

1 hour ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

2 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.