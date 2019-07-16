Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved in bus crash

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2019 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Police has provided support to pilgrims from Oman whose bus crashed into metal barriers on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed highway in Abu Dhabi this morning while travelling from Makkah to Oman after performing Umrah.

Colonel Mohammad Salem Al Shehhi, Director of Traffic and Patrols at the Abu Dhabi Police, said that all the passengers were safe, and were provided with shelter, food and drinks, as alternative transportation was being arranged.