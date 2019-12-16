Abu Dhabi Police hosts First Forum of Business Continuity during Crisis

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) The First Forum of Business Continuity during Crisis, held under the patronage of Major General Staff Pilot, Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouie, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, recommended that joint meetings should be held between the Disaster Management and Business Continuity teams of all strategic partners and the Crisis and Disaster Department of the Abu Dhabi Police.

The forum was organised by the Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and several partners under the slogan, "Preparedness and Integration".

The participants urged the exchange of successful practices with developed countries in this field through visits and the participation of the Abu Dhabi Police Business Continuity Team in the exercises conducted by local institutions to enhance preparedness during disasters.

The opening address was delivered by Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director of Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.

He said, "We all know that business continuity during a crisis should be ensured in the best way through the adoption of the highest levels of preparedness by all police and support units, as well as through the creation of the best strategic initiatives."

The audience watched a video featuring the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in developing the Business Continuity management system and in implementing the e-Transformation Plan of the System and applying the best international standards, which enabled the Abu Dhabi Police to get the Business Continuity Management ISO 22301.

The event was attended by several Directors of Sectors, Directorates, Centres and a huge crowd of Abu Dhabi Police officers.

Also present were elite experts and professionals representing various local and Federal government agencies, as well as strategic partners.

Al Khaili said that the forum is an opportunity to study, analyse and exchange the best theoretical and practical experiences related to Business Continuity. The sessions included many subjects and discussion panels.

In the first session, Salman Al Salman, Head of Business Continuity Section, National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, gave a presentation on the latest version of the NCEMA Standard and its importance as the UAE certified Standard.

Dr Lamees Al Qaisi, Director of Business Continuity and Management, Rabdan academy, focused on the academic perspective of Business Continuity and the most important real incidents and the importance of prior coordination to reduce impacts.

Bilal Abdulfattah, Regional Director of East Asia, Lloyd's Registers, presented a paper on the most important upgrades to standards in the last few years.

Sheikha Al Zeezi, Business Continuity Team Leader, Al Ain City Municipality, presented their experience and achievements in Business Continuity.

Khalid Bahabri, Business Continuity consultant, KSA, gave a presentation on the importance of prior coordination among all partners to avoid negative effects and ensure Business Continuity during crises and disasters.

Colonel Ahmed Nasser Al Kendi, Director of Crisis and Disaster Department of Abu Dhabi Police, presented the experience of the Abu Dhabi Police in Business Continuity, focusing on the recent most important achievements and the alternative plans followed to deal with emergencies At the end of the forum, Al Kendi honoured the participants with appreciation certificates and souvenirs.