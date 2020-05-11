Abu Dhabi Police issue move permits during National Disinfection Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police said move permits are provided during the National Disinfection Programme via their website, www.adpolice.gov.ae, affirming the importance of adhering to the duration of the permit in order to avoid violation.

Those going out for absolute necessity, including visiting hospital or pharmacy, or buying essential needs, and don't have move permits during the Programme timing, have to provide an evidence on the reasoning behind their emergency.

All the entities whose employees can't abide by the National Disinfection Programme timings due to the nature of their work have to provide the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority with lists of the Names of these employees and their car plate numbers in order to exempt them automatically from the fines' system.

Filing an objection is available via www.adpolice.gov.ae within 15 days from the date of fine.