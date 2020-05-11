UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Issue Move Permits During National Disinfection Programme

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 02:45 AM

Abu Dhabi Police issue move permits during National Disinfection Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police said move permits are provided during the National Disinfection Programme via their website, www.adpolice.gov.ae, affirming the importance of adhering to the duration of the permit in order to avoid violation.

Those going out for absolute necessity, including visiting hospital or pharmacy, or buying essential needs, and don't have move permits during the Programme timing, have to provide an evidence on the reasoning behind their emergency.

All the entities whose employees can't abide by the National Disinfection Programme timings due to the nature of their work have to provide the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority with lists of the Names of these employees and their car plate numbers in order to exempt them automatically from the fines' system.

Filing an objection is available via www.adpolice.gov.ae within 15 days from the date of fine.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Fine Car From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution calls on public not to use, dea ..

34 minutes ago

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE’s experien ..

2 hours ago

ADAFSA carries out 5,190 inspection visits to Abu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to host Yemen pledging event 2020 in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organise media briefing on Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

Ramadan Media Forum reviews post-coronavirus strat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.