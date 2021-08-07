UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Police Issues 27,076 'distracted Driving' Violations In H1 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2021) The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has recorded 27,076 distracted driving violations during the first half of 2021.

According to statistics and analytical studies, distracted driving is among the most dangerous offenses, as it may lead to serious injuries and even cost lives.

The Directorate stressed the importance of maintaining focus while driving, and watching the road to avoid losing control of the vehicle, noting that using the smartphones, making phone calls, talking to passengers and other distractions can have cause traffic accidents, which sometimes have dire consequences.

It warned that, according to traffic laws, using the phone or any other distractions while driving will result in an AED 800 fine and four black points on the license.

