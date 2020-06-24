Abu Dhabi Police launch 'Chance for Hope' drug addiction service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) During a remote press conference, the Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with the National Rehabilitation Center, NRC, and the Zayed Higher Organisation for the People for Determination, ZHO, has launched the "Chance for Hope" service to ensure drug prevention and promote societal partnership to curb its spread.

The service, which also aims to launch drug awareness programmes, is one of the new digital services provided by the ADP, in coordination with concerned community organisations and individuals, to eliminate drug addiction.

The initiative is in line with the keen interest of the Abu Dhabi Police to implement the government directives and abide by the Abu Dhabi Plan's requirements to deliver high-quality services. It is also consistent with the government accelerators to achieve the national agenda to provide drug addiction treatment services, raise awareness of the dangers of narcotic substances and offer drug users the chance for treatment without being prosecuted according to Article 43 of Federal Law No. 8 of 2016 which states, "No criminal proceedings shall be instituted against any abuser of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances who voluntarily presents himself, or presented by a spouse or a relative until the second degree, either to the Addiction Treatment Unit, the Public Prosecution or the Police, requesting treatment. The person must remain in the Unit until the Committee decides on his or her release."

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, stressed the initiative's importance in strengthening relations between members of society and the entities concerned with the protection and fight against drug dangers, in a way that supports preventive efforts, establishes community security and stability, ensures a bright future for coming generations and promotes the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police and its partners to continuously raise awareness of the dangers of this serious problem.

He emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Police and its partners strive to reach a drug-free society and provide effective solutions for drug abusers, by taking advantage of the law that exempt drug abusers who voluntarily present themselves, or being presented by one of their family members or relatives, to the police, prosecution or treatment unit, requesting treatment.

"Chance for Hope" is a digital service that abusers of narcotic drugs can use to request treatment in a strictly confidential way. It offers awareness programmes as part of the new Abu Dhabi Police's digital services to ensure effective coordination with the community institutions and members, stated Al Dhahiri. The service is available on the Abu Dhabi Police website and smart application.

Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al Ghafri, Director-General of the National Rehabilitation Centre, stated that the service will be available to the entire community, to provide the correct information that will enable them to change their behaviours while protecting their human rights, as well as to spread the message that drug addiction requires treatment.

He added that the service’s treatment and rehabilitation programmes will ensure the recovery of addicts and decrease their relapse rates, noting that the centre’s statistics revealed a drop in relapse rate to 47 percent compared to 65 percent globally, as well as an increase in the success rate to 43 percent compared to a global rate of 20 percent.

The service ensures full confidentiality and those interested can benefit from the ADP’s leading services by calling the number, "8002252."

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, stressed the importance of the service to raise public awareness, especially the awareness of People of Determination, of the risks posed by the use of drugs while highlighting the ZHO’s efforts to support the ADP’s initiative.