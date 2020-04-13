UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Launch ‘From Home To Home’ Initiative To Enhance Communication With Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘From Home to Home’ initiative to enhance communication with community

The General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, represented by the Security Media Department of the Leadership Affairs Sector, launched the "From Home to Home" initiative to enhance its communication with the community and spread awareness messages and urgent announcements during the current crisis that requires timely communication.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, represented by the Security Media Department of the Leadership Affairs Sector, launched the "From Home to Home" initiative to enhance its communication with the community and spread awareness messages and urgent announcements during the current crisis that requires timely communication.

The initiative aims to provide the public with advice and guidance around the clock.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department, stated that successive developments have posed challenges to media platforms related to dealing with considerable amounts of messages and information and responding rapidly to events taking place around the world, as well as providing reliable information and countering rumours and misinformation.

Al Muhairi added that the initiative aims to monitor the facts, decisions and precautionary measures issued by official authorities, and release educational messages in many languages in real-time based on the specialities of ADP employees, in line with the national campaign, titled, "Stay at Home," which aims to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.

Related Topics

World Police Abu Dhabi Media All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

44 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

18 minutes ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

59 minutes ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

59 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.