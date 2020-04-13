Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘From Home to Home’ initiative to enhance communication with community

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, represented by the Security Media Department of the Leadership Affairs Sector, launched the "From Home to Home" initiative to enhance its communication with the community and spread awareness messages and urgent announcements during the current crisis that requires timely communication.

The initiative aims to provide the public with advice and guidance around the clock.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department, stated that successive developments have posed challenges to media platforms related to dealing with considerable amounts of messages and information and responding rapidly to events taking place around the world, as well as providing reliable information and countering rumours and misinformation.

Al Muhairi added that the initiative aims to monitor the facts, decisions and precautionary measures issued by official authorities, and release educational messages in many languages in real-time based on the specialities of ADP employees, in line with the national campaign, titled, "Stay at Home," which aims to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.