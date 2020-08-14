Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule for infectious diseases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has launched a medical transportation system with an air ambulance via a capsule that incubates infectious diseases through an integrated isolation system to transport such patients.

The ADP said the service is the first of its kind in the region and the country and is a part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colonel Pilot Obaid Moammad Al Shemeli, Deputy Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, Central Operations Sector, emphasised during the inauguration of the system the ADP’s interest in keeping pace with developments and upgrading the development process, embodying the directives of the leadership that provided support and capabilities to achieve the finest and best services in "our society".

Major Doctor Ali Saif Al Dhahouri, a specialist in aviation medicine with the ADP, explained that the capsule is considered an integrated isolation system for transporting patients suffering from infectious diseases from one medical institution to another via air ambulance while ensuring that the infection is not transmitted to others or the crew.

He added that the service can be used in the future for all types of infectious diseases.