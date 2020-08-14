UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Launches Air Ambulance Capsule For Infectious Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule for infectious diseases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has launched a medical transportation system with an air ambulance via a capsule that incubates infectious diseases through an integrated isolation system to transport such patients.

The ADP said the service is the first of its kind in the region and the country and is a part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colonel Pilot Obaid Moammad Al Shemeli, Deputy Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, Central Operations Sector, emphasised during the inauguration of the system the ADP’s interest in keeping pace with developments and upgrading the development process, embodying the directives of the leadership that provided support and capabilities to achieve the finest and best services in "our society".

Major Doctor Ali Saif Al Dhahouri, a specialist in aviation medicine with the ADP, explained that the capsule is considered an integrated isolation system for transporting patients suffering from infectious diseases from one medical institution to another via air ambulance while ensuring that the infection is not transmitted to others or the crew.

He added that the service can be used in the future for all types of infectious diseases.

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi Doctor All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chile&#039;s FM discuss effort ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Djibouti&#039;s FM discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

1 hour ago

Emirati Al Nuaimi and Gemany’s Hansske top the c ..

1 hour ago

Darren Sammy wishes Independence Day to Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.