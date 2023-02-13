UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Police Launches New Recording Studio To Diversify Communication With Community

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with community

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Police (AD Police) has launched a new recording studio as part of its Security Media Department, Command Affairs Sector, to coincide with World Radio Day observed on 13th February.

The aim of the studio is to improve audio communications with the community and increase awareness of various police and security matters.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, the Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, has emphasised the important role that local media plays in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, the Director of the Security Media Department, highlighted the significance of the studio during times of emergency, allowing for rapid delivery of alerts and broadcasts.

The studio will also be used to train university students and police personnel, record voice-overs for police documentaries and campaigns, and archive recorded material. The launch of the recording studio is part of Abu Dhabi Police's ongoing effort to diversify its communication channels with the community and deliver daily messages and alerts.

Related Topics

World Police Abu Dhabi February Media

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

60 minutes ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

1 hour ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.