Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with community

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Police (AD Police) has launched a new recording studio as part of its Security Media Department, Command Affairs Sector, to coincide with World Radio Day observed on 13th February.

The aim of the studio is to improve audio communications with the community and increase awareness of various police and security matters.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, the Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, has emphasised the important role that local media plays in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, the Director of the Security Media Department, highlighted the significance of the studio during times of emergency, allowing for rapid delivery of alerts and broadcasts.

The studio will also be used to train university students and police personnel, record voice-overs for police documentaries and campaigns, and archive recorded material. The launch of the recording studio is part of Abu Dhabi Police's ongoing effort to diversify its communication channels with the community and deliver daily messages and alerts.