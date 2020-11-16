UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Mark World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, to ensure road safety and prevent traffic accidents.

On the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, the directorate stressed its keenness to ensure traffic safety, in coordination with the ADP’s partners, through achieving the best response rates and providing logistical support to injured people, such as ambulance and rescue services.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims has become an important tool in global efforts to reduce road casualties. It offers an opportunity for drawing attention to the scale of emotional and economic devastation caused by road crashes and for giving recognition to the suffering of road traffic victims and support and rescue services.

The directorate also called upon motorists and pedestrians to cooperate and follow traffic laws and regulations to prevent traffic accidents, and highlighted the importance of implementing the required procedures for ensuring road safety, such as respecting the speed limit, refraining from using mobile phones while driving, and leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

Respecting safety regulations will honour the memory of road traffic victims, it stressed, while pointing out that celebrating World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims will highlight the importance of cooperation in preventing traffic accidents.

As part of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, the goal of the Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011-2020) is to stabilise and then reduce the forecast level of road traffic deaths around the world.

