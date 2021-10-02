Abu Dhabi Police mourns martyr of duty who died in air ambulance plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 2nd October 2021 (WAM) - The General Headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Police mourned the death of four of its medical team members who passed away in an air ambulance plane crash while on duty on Saturday.

The four martyrs are: Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Khamis Saeed Al Holi, Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Mohammed Al Rashedi, civilian physician Shahid Farouk Gulam and civilian nurse Joel Qiwi Sakara Minto.

The Abu Dhabi Police GHQ extended condolences to their bereaved families and colleagues, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace.