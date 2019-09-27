UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Participate In IAWP Conference In Alaska

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Police participate in IAWP Conference in Alaska

ALASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Police has participated in the 57th annual International Association of Women Police, IAWP, Conference in Alaska, the United States, which played host to more than 700 law enforcement representatives from 43 countries.

Held under the theme "mentoring the next generation", the conference discussed a variety of issues including modern police leadership; gender equity in law enforcement; collaboration between law enforcement agencies and support systems; body language for women police; international human trafficking; advancing women in policing; life on the line and best practices for managing sex offenders, combating compassion fatigue, and mentoring the next generation.

Major Dr. Amina Mohamed Al Baloushi, Chairperson of the Emirates Women Police Association, affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police's commitment to building and developing capacities of policewomen by allowing them to participate in such an international gathering so they can learn best practices and gain and share experience and knowledge.

Emirati women have become a key element in the country’s security and police work, she said while pointing to the trust the leadership and the military place on women.

The IAWP was founded in Los Angeles, California, in the year 1915 to strengthen, unite, and raise the capacity of women in policing internationally. IAWP members are now in 60 countries. The IAWP provides training, mentoring, scholarships, peer support, networking and opportunities to help lead the organisation.

