Abu Dhabi Police participates in world webinar on COVID-19 response

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 19th June 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Police took part in a virtual world webinar, held under the INTERPOL's umbrella, on COVID-19 response in relation to missing persons, postmortem examination and Disaster Victim Identification, DVI.

The webinar, which was hosted by the Forensic middle East & Africa, examined the international standards and experiences from the leading transnational response organisations, as well means to identify emerging good practices to overcome COVID-19 and to coordinate a DVI and forensic medicine in the context of current challenges.

The DVI team at the Abu Dhabi Police's Central Operations Section, presented insights on the challenges, drawbacks and strategies, during the session which was moderated by Dr. Robert Green, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science at the University of Kent in the UK.