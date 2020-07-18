UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Patrols Decked Up With 'Hope Probe' Logo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Police patrols decked up with 'Hope Probe' logo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police patrols have been decked up with the ''Hope Probe'' logo in a strong expression of pride and happiness of the UAE people for the launch of the first interplanetary mission by an Arab-Muslim country, which is set to launch in 48 hours from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.

The Emirates Mars Mission, EMM, has turned the dream of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, into reality.

The first fleet of field patrols caught the eyes of motorists and road users while plying through the emirate's roads today amidst an atmosphere of joy and optimism.

Abu Dhabi Police personnel expressed their delight and pride at participating in the historic and unprecedented event not only for the UAE but also for the region.

They also expressed their pride in seeing the vision and aspirations of the leadership, which knows no limits to ambition and achievement, become a reality.

