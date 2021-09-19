Abu Dhabi Police Receives International Recognition For Organisational Resilience
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police has received international recognition for its organisational resilience, with three stars - the highest ranking - from the International Consortium for Organisational Resilience.
The ranking reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s response capabilities, innovation, ongoing operational development and efficient and proactive services.