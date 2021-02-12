UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Refer 1,688 Violations To Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Prosecution For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines On Gatherings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Police refer 1,688 violations to Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution for violating COVID-19 guidelines on gatherings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police have booked and referred 1,688 gathering violations to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution for violating COVID-19 guidelines on gatherings, issued by the Attorney General and urges all community members to comply with health precautionary measures.

The Police booked 47 violators for hosting gatherings, 1,641 for attending these celebrations and 11 for holding wedding parties that violated the precautionary measures.

The Police and the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution have also urged community members to adhere to precautionary measures as part of the government efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Police has therefore intensified its monitoring of desert gatherings, and celebrations in public areas and on private farms.

A fine of AED10,000 will be slapped on anyone found inviting and organising a gathering, and AED5,000 fine on anyone attending a gathering.

The two law enforcement organisations have also urged the public to support the competent authorities' efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The public can report such violations by calling AMAN Service on 8008626 toll free, sending an SMS to 2828, by emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the Attorney General's smart platform (My Safe Society app) on Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

