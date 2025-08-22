Abu Dhabi Police seize 377kg of crystal meth, arrest three

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the National Drug Control Service has arrested a gang of three Asian nationals in possession of 377 kilogrammes of crystal meth.

The operation succeeded after anti-narcotics officers uncovered the gang’s professional smuggling method, which involved concealing the drugs inside oil cans made for sewing machine.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, said the suspects attempted to disguise the drugs using an innovative method, but the expertise and vigilance of the officers thwarted their plan.

He emphasised that the success of the operation reflects the leadership’s continuous support in providing the necessary resources to combat narcotics, in line with the national strategy of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority to strengthen security and safety in the emirate.

Al Dhaheri urged members of the community not to be misled by false claims that drug use brings happiness or relief, stressing instead its severe negative impact on health and safety.

He also urged the public to promptly report any drug-related information through the “Aman” service hotline 8002626.