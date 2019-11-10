Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during severe weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Police today urged the public to drive carefully during severe weather conditions, after the National Centre for Meteorology forecast highlighted continuing cloudy conditions and the possibility of rain and wind, which will cause low visibility in the northern and eastern regions from 10:30 to 19:00 today.

Police also urged drivers not to speed, and to drive below 80 kilometres-per-hour. It also instructed drivers to maintain a safe gap between vehicles and stressed the importance of monitoring weather forecasts and safety instructions on its smart platforms.

Abu Dhabi Police also encourages the public to drive at appropriate speed limits during fog and severe weather, noting that its radars are tuned to the stated speeds on traffic signs and smart towers on roads. It also urged drivers to follow related text messages sent by authorities to inform the public about weather and road conditions.