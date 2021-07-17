UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Urge Safe Driving In Adverse Weather

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weather

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police today urged motorists to drive carefully during adverse weather conditions, after forecast highlighted possibility of rain and wind in the coming days.

Police also urged drivers not to speed, and to drive below 80 kilometres per hour.

It also stressed the importance of monitoring weather forecasts and safety instructions on its smart platforms.

The police noted that its radars are set to the stated speeds on traffic signs and smart towers on roads.

More Stories From Middle East

