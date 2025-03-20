Abu Dhabi Police Warn Against Ramadan Scams On Social Media
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 06:02 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned the public against fraudulent Ramadan competitions circulating on social media, which trick users into sharing personal and banking details under the guise of claiming a prize.
The police also warned against fake charity links on social media impersonating legitimate organisations.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, explained that scammers convince victims they have won cash prizes, only to demand payments or personal information to process the reward.
He urged the public to verify the authenticity of such competitions, avoid sharing confidential data, and report any suspicious activity. He also stressed the importance of staying vigilant against online fraud and adhering to cybersecurity guidelines.
Major General Al Rashdi urged those wishing to donate only through authorised organisations and legal channels. Suspicious activities can be reported via the Abu Dhabi Police hotline at 800 2626, SMS to 2828, or through www.aman.gov.ae.
