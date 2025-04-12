Abu Dhabi Police Warn Against Rumours, Misinformation
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Police have urged the public to rely on credible media sources and avoid spreading rumours and misinformation, stressing that such actions contradict the values of positive citizenship and social responsibility.
The authority emphasised the important role of community members in combating false information and encouraged the public to seek news only from reliable and trustworthy sources. It also called for accuracy before sharing news on social media platforms, in order to avoid the harmful effects of rumours and misinformation on the safety and security of society.
