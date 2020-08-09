UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Warn Of Fraudulent Internet Employment Ads

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet employment ads

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has warned job seekers about fraudulent employment ads on the internet and those impersonating famous companies, which is a telephone hoax that recently emerged as a result of increased unemployment caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The police urged job seekers to be cautious and not be taken in by fraudulent employment websites which deceive people and claim to offer job opportunities that require the payment of fees, noting that credible employment companies do not charge fees or ask for personal information.

The ADP also stressed that imposters take advantage of job seekers, contact their victims through fake websites on the internet and demand fees.

The Abu Dhabi Police further said that victims of this type of fraud are not limited to job seekers in the UAE, but also throughout the world, noting that fraudsters use social media or fake websites to contact job seekers and claim that they are accredited employment companies, before asking victims to provide them with personal and banking information, while demanding specific fees.

Related Topics

Internet World Police Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Job Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

50 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 71,713

50 minutes ago

Dubai Trade launches &#039;ZADI&#039; unified plat ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.