Abu Dhabi Police Warns Against Complacency On COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police have warned the public against complacency in taking key preventive and precautionary measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The move is in accordance with Resolution No. 38 of 2020, which covers the implementation of regulations related to violations and penalties based on Ministerial Resolution No. 17 of 2020, related to controlling violations, precautionary measures and instructions to limit the spread of the virus.

The police stressed that violators would be referred to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to take legal actions against those who are not committed to precautionary measures against COVID-19.

It also emphasised the importance of adhering to "social distancing" and avoiding "family gatherings" to help limit the spread of the pandemic. The police reiterated the urgency to observe all safety measures during Eid Al Adha holiday.

The police appealed to the public to report any gatherings or violations of instructions issued by official authorities to "Aman Service" by calling the toll free number 8002626, texting messages to 2828 or emailing Aman@adpolice.gov.ae

