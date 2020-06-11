Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving children alone in swimming pools

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, highlighted its keenness to raise the public’s awareness of preventing children from swimming alone in pools.

It warned of the dangers of parents failing to adequately monitor their children, stressing the importance of providing children with swimming vests if required, and ensuring all doors leading to pools are locked, so that children who do not know how to swim cannot access the area.

The ADP also warned against being negligent and ignorant of related safety instructions to protect children from drowning, adding that such incidents could occur in just a few minutes if safety procedures are not followed.

The ADP also asked families to install safety fences around pools in their homes to prevent children from accessing them alone, as well ensure that the floors are not slippery, to avoid accidents.