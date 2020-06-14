UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Warns Against Leaving Hand Sanitisers In Vehicles In Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitisers in vehicles in summer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, issued a fresh warning today to remind drivers of the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitisers and cigarette lighters, inside vehicles, in summer.

The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas cylinders, mobile phone chargers and phone batteries.

ADP warned that all these objects have a potential to catch fire or explode, especially if exposed to heat or sunlight.

"If left inside a vehicle, especially during the daytime, these dangerous materials can explode and cause a disaster, even if not placed under direct sunlight," the police added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Mobile Abu Dhabi Vehicles Vehicle Gas All

Recent Stories

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.