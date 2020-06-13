Abu Dhabi Police warns of internet scams targeting children, teenagers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police has warned families against potential scam targeting children, teenagers and "unsuspecting" adults to illegally take their money through internet games, advertisements and social media forums.

The scammers use various deceptive and lucrative methods to take advantage of their victims, posing as legitimate organisations or businesses.

The police referred to recent cases, where the scammers took photos or video of the victims in compromising positions and then threatened and blackmailed them.

Abu Dhabi Police urged parents to track their children’s online activities, especially while setting up virtual groups for remote education and to encourage them to report any attempts to bully or blackmail them.

It called on families to report such cases by calling the hotline Aman Service number 8002626 (AMAN2626).