Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Ports Achieves 37% Growth In Digital Customs Transactions In H1 2023: Abu Dhabi Customs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: Abu Dhabi Customs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) – The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs recorded a growth of 37% in digital customs transactions through the border crossings of Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, achieving a growth rate of 35.8% in clearance of goods transactions, and 20% growth in customs clearance request in free zones areas.

Abu Dhabi Customs also recorded a growth of 6% in customs declaration during the first six months of the current year, while pre-arrival clearance transactions accounted for 38% of total customs clearance transactions at all customs centres across the emirate.

Pre-arrival customs clearance, which accounted for 57% of exit declarations and 22% of entry declarations during the first half of the current year, represented a qualitative addition, especially with the launch of a digital clearance feature for non-residents and unregistered companies from outside the UAE within the framework of the "Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience".

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs emphasised that the growth rates during the first half of 2023 reflect the country's overall economic growth, especially in Abu Dhabi, across all sectors.

These efforts aim to solidify the UAE's position in the global economic system in line with achieving the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which seeks to enhance the country's status as a global hub and an attractive and influential economic centre.

Abu Dhabi Customs further explained that as part of its continuous efforts to establish global leadership in the customs sector, it continually provides smart solutions and digital technologies based on advanced technology and artificial intelligence, applying the best international practices to enhance customs work.

During its strategic transformation journey, it has succeeded in developing its work system and transforming all its services into 100% digital processes, enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for investment.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Same Hub September Border All From Best

Recent Stories

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

2 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

14 hours ago
UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

14 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

15 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

15 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

15 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

15 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East