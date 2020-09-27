Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading provider of supply chain logistics solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ – one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, today announced another step in its drive to enhance the emirate’s rank as an international hub for trade and logistics with the acquisition of MICCO Logistics.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports and Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, said, "We are collaborating with Abu Dhabi Ports to transform its logistics arm into one of the largest, most capable and most cost-efficient providers of fully integrated and holistic logistics solutions in the UAE and beyond. This reflects ADQ’s key role in stimulating economic development and growth through our logistics cluster while further strengthening Abu Dhabi Ports’ strategic position as a leading provider of integrated port and industrial zone services, and a facilitator of global maritime trade and logistics."

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "The acquisition of MICCO is a critical step in our emirate’s journey to establish itself as a leading hub within the global trade and supply chains.

"The combined advantage of both organisations means that Abu Dhabi Ports will be able to compete on the regional and global stage as a provider of holistic logistics solutions, enhancing what we offer to both existing and prospective customers, while at the same time furthering our contribution to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP and the government’s diversification efforts.

"

Robert Sutton, Head of Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics Cluster, said, "Aligning directly with Abu Dhabi Ports’ growth strategy, the integration of MICCO has enabled us as an organisation to both enhance our service offering, while also meet the needs of a broader global market.

"Our greatly expanded capacity to deliver a wide spectrum of services across the entire supply chain has also opened doors for us to target new opportunities in segments that have been traditionally underserved, including FMCG and healthcare. With the addition of MICCO, we are truly connecting the world with the Gulf and beyond."

Founded in 1978, MICCO Logistics is one of the first local freight forwarders established in Abu Dhabi and one of the first businesses to offer consolidated freight services to the emirate’s oil and gas industry.

With a modern ground fleet comprised of more than 350 prime movers with a diversified fleet of trailers, specialised storage facilities, MICCO’s diverse portfolio of logistics solutions includes freight management in Project, Contract, and Commercial Logistics, multi-modal transport, warehousing and distribution, stevedoring, as well as road feeder services for the aviation segment.